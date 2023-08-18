WENATCHEE — A Yakima woman pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless driving and was sentenced to a month in jail for her role in a fatal collision on Blewett Pass.
Detectives with Washington State Patrol said that on Aug. 28, 2020 a vehicle driven by Marjorie Andrea Acevedo, 46, collided head-on with another vehicle on Highway 97, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Acevedo was traveling northbound in a Toyota Sequoia and attempted to pass two vehicles, including a motorhome, by crossing the centerline in a legal passing zone near milepost 170, the affidavit said.
Three people were pronounced dead at the scene — the driver and the two passengers in the second vehicle, including Acevedo’s son.
Marjorie Andrea Acevedo, 46, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years of bench probation and is required to complete a driving course, according to court documents.
She pleaded guilty in Superior Court the form of an Alford Plea — a type of plea that allows a defendant to plead guilty to a reduced charge without admitting guilt.
During the sentencing hearing on Thursday, Acevedo “expressed remorse and stated she always questioned why she was still there while the others were not, and constantly asked herself ‘what if,’” according to court minutes.
Monique Wells, the mother and wife to the victims in the second vehicle, spoke at Thursday’s hearing and said she was “devastated” by the loss of her family members. Wells also “expressed concern about the recommended jail term,” but was still “on board” with the plea agreement, according to court minutes.
Troopers initially suspected Acevedo drove under the influence of drugs or alcohol because crushed and unopened beer cans, as well as pre-packaged marijuana joints, were found in her vehicle.
Acevedo told troopers she had not consumed alcohol and had smoked a small amount of marijuana earlier in the day and explained she was bringing the alcohol on a camping trip to Chelan, the affidavit said.
A blood test showed she had no alcohol in her system and no THC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone