WENATCHEE — A Yakima woman pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless driving and was sentenced to a month in jail for her role in a fatal collision on Blewett Pass.

Detectives with Washington State Patrol said that on Aug. 28, 2020 a vehicle driven by Marjorie Andrea Acevedo, 46, collided head-on with another vehicle on Highway 97, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.



