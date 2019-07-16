MEXICO CITY _ Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rossello, on Tuesday rejected calls for his resignation after remarks he made in a private group chat were leaked.
The disparaging and sexist remarks sparked three days of demonstrations in San Juan, the capital of the U.S. territory. Police clashed with protesters on Monday.
"I'll continue working," Rossello said at a news conference. "It is my responsibility to keep working for the people of Puerto Rico and that is what I'll keep doing."
Rossello's administration has been accused of corruption and also criticized for its handling of the aftermath of hurricane Maria, which left thousands of people dead in 2017.
But the scandal known as Chatgate has plunged the administration into a major crisis.
The chat messages, which fill 889 pages, were exchanged between Rossello, several members of his administration and other people between late 2018 and early this year.
Some of the messages, which were leaked by Puerto Rico's Center of Investigative Journalism on Saturday, revealed disparaging, sexist and homophobic remarks, including of political opponents.
"We talked about a lot of things in the chat ... We have made complete evaluations (of the chat) and we have seen there is no illegality," Rossello said.
In the chat, Rossello uses words such as "whore," "daughter of a bitch" and makes fun of one man's obesity.
The leak sparked the resignation of Rossello's secretary of state, Luis Rivera Marin, who participated in the chat.
Protesters painted the words "Ricky resign" on the walls of the historic city center, where 21 police officers were reported to have been injured and five people detained on Monday.
The Chatgate followed the arrests of two former senior officials on corruption charges last week. They were then released on bail.
