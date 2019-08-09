Aug. 09-- Aug. 9--Summer fisheries are in full swing throughout the state this month, providing some of the year's best fishing opportunities in lakes and streams, along the coast, and on the Columbia River.
Some hunters will take to the field for black bear in the first big-game hunt of the season, while others will scout deer and elk hunting areas in preparation for fall seasons.
Many trout fisheries are slower due to rising water temperatures, however, trout or kokanee are still biting in deeper Puget Sound lowland waters. For those up to it, a trek to any number of high lakes offer additional trout opportunities and provide anglers some of Washington's most majestic environments.
Several Puget Sound marine areas opened for crabbing in July, including marine areas 6 (East Juan de Fuca Strait), 7 South (San Juan Islands/Bellingham), 8-1 (Deception Pass), 8-2 (Port Susan/Everett), and 9 (Admiralty Inlet). Marine Area 7 North will open Aug. 15.
Recreational crabbing is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays in all areas of Puget Sound through Sept. 2.
The daily catch limit in Puget Sound is five Dungeness crab, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6 1/4 inches. Crabbers may catch six red rock crab of either sex, at least 5 inches across, per day.
Several marine areas in Puget Sound and the Strait Juan de Fuca are open this month for salmon fishing.
Marine areas 5 (Sekiu and Pillar Point) and 6 (East Juan de Fuca Strait) opened July 1 with a daily limit of two fish. Anglers must release chum, wild coho, and wild chinook. Starting Aug. 16, anglers must release all chinook, chum, and wild coho.
Marine Area 7 (San Juan Islands) anglers are reminded that the area is closed to salmon fishing this month. The area is scheduled to reopen in September.
Marine Area 8-1 (Deception Pass, Hope Island, and Skagit Bay) is open to salmon fishing. Anglers have a daily limit of two fish and must release all chinook.
Marine Area 8-2 (Port Susan and Port Gardner) opens for a summer salmon fishery Aug. 16 with a daily limit of two fish. Anglers must release all chinook and wild coho. Fishing for salmon is limited to the area south and west of a line between Clinton and Mukilteo ferry docks.
Marine Area 9 is open to salmon fishing with a daily limit of two fish. Anglers must release all chinook, chum and wild coho.
The statewide trout fishing derby continues through Oct. 31 at a number of lakes in the Puget Sound area. Anglers who catch tagged trout in lowland lakes can claim prizes -- ranging from fishing gear to gift cards -- offered by license dealers around the state.
August is a great time to pursue yellow perch, bass, bluegill, and catfish in lowland lakes.
During the heat of the day, fish near deep-water structures such as ledges and weed lines to find these warmwater species.
Yellow perch bite throughout the day and is fishing for them is a great way to introduce kids or new anglers to the sport.
General hunting season for black bear is open in the Puget Sound Zone. Hunters may harvest two bears during the general season, only one of which may be taken in Eastern Washington.
All hunters are urged to avoid shooting sows with cubs.
Bear hunters in GMUs 418 and 426 of the North Cascades Zone are reminded that it's possible to encounter some protected grizzly bears, so species identification is critical.
This year, for the first time, successful completion of Fish and Wildlife's online Bear Identification Program is required if hunting bears in Washington units.
Eager to find out if you've been selected for one of Washington's coveted 2019 raffle hunts? The deadline for the drawing was July 15 and winners will be notified and results posted online this month.
-- Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Sports_SVH, Facebook.com/vincereports.