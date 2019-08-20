Fall may be weeks away, but you can pretend it is autumn by sipping a hot Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin coffee at 7-Eleven.
Get any size of the flavored beverages _ made with pumpkin flavors and blended with cinnamon, ginger, anise and clove _ for $1 at participating locations. The offer includes any hot beverage on the menu.
Fans are celebrating. But pumpkin creep is real. Fall doesn't begin until Sept. 23.
7-Eleven helpfully suggests in a news release that customers create their own pumpkin spice mocha by adding a shot or two of the chain's chocolate sauce and top it with leaf-shaped sprinkles. The coffee bar is now stocked with pumpkin spice creamer, too, among the syrups and toppings provided free of charge.
"Pumpkin spice is our coffee customers' favorite flavored drink, and we didn't want to make them wait any longer," said Michelle Cram, 7-Eleven senior category manager for hot beverages, in a news release. "With 7-Eleven's special dollar pricing, pumpkin spice-lovers can drink three _ at morning, noon and night _ for the same price they'd pay for just one latte at a coffeehouse or restaurant. And, after only six beverage purchases scanned on the 7-Eleven app, you can get a free one. That's a big bang for your beverage buck."
7-Eleven isn't the only chain out of its gourd. Dunkin' and Starbucks also will enter the pumpkin patch while the weather is still stifling hot.
Dunkin' is set to roll out its pumpkin menu on Aug. 21. It will feature a new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte along with pumpkin and Apple Cider doughnuts. Starbucks will put is popular PSL (shorthand for Pumpkin Spice Latte) back on menus on Aug. 27. That's a day earlier than last year when the Seattle coffee purveyor started serving the hot drinks on Aug. 28.
