Aug. 19-- Aug. 19--MOSES LAKE -- 4-H teaches children many things, such as responsibility and how to care for animals. It also teaches them the hard lessons about the loss of animals they have spent a lot of time working with.
12-year-old Ethan Wade of Moses Lake got rid of a lamb this year at the Grant County Fair.
"It's very hard getting rid of animals," he said as he took a break from cleaning out the sheep barn on Saturday to show off his lamb Topaz, a black, six-month-old Hampshire cross.
"This is my first lamb of the season," Wade said.
The lamb is the offspring of one of Wade's favorite sheep that he showed his first year in 4-H. Topaz and Wade got a call back ribbon and two blue ribbons during this year's fair. Wade also showed his Boer goat June Carter Cash, named after the wife of country music star Johnny Cash. The pair received a blue ribbon, reserve grand champion in breeding and best of class.
"I'm going to take her home to use for breeding," said Wade.
This was Wade's fourth year showing animals. Over the years, he has showed four sheep, two goats and two steers. A member of the 89ers 4-H group, Wade said he has more 4-H projects at home. He has three heifers that he will be showing over the next year and two goats. 4-H is a way of life for Wade and his family.
"My mom and dad were in the 89ers," he said. "I'm pushing on the tradition. I hope my kids will too."