Whom do I contact about getting a whole bunch of motivational posters made?
I found a quote. It's from Serena Williams. (No surprise.) And I want it to hang in every high school classroom. And college classroom. And workplace break room. Maybe folks will want to hang it in their kitchens too.
Williams wrote a first-person essay for the August issue of Harper's Bazaar (on newsstands July 23), in which she talks about pushing back against injustice when she sees it, about trying to change the world for her daughter, about that controversial U.S. Open match last year against Naomi Osaka.
That's the match where Williams was issued three violations _ the first for coach signaling, which Williams denies, the second for smashing her racket in frustration, the third for calling the umpire a thief and demanding an apology.
The scene launched 1,000 debates about equity in tennis. Many analysts and former players thought the umpire was unfairly harsh, that male players get away with much worse. (I agreed, and wrote as much at the time.)
"In the end," Williams writes in Harper's Bazaar, "my opponent simply played better than me that day and ended up winning her first Grand Slam title. I could not have been happier for her."
Williams reveals in the essay, though, that she struggled to recover from the loss and the surrounding controversy. She sought therapy. She stopped playing tennis.
"This debacle ruined something that should have been amazing and historic," she writes. "Not only was a game taken from me but a defining, triumphant moment was taken from another player, something she should remember as one of the happiest memories in her long and successful career. My heart broke. I started to think again, 'What could I have done better? Was I wrong to stand up? Why is it that when women get passionate, they're labeled emotional, crazy, and irrational, but when men do they're seen as passionate and strong?' "
She wrote an apology to Osaka. "I would love the chance to live that moment over again. I am, was, and will always be happy for you and supportive of you. I would never, ever want the light to shine away from another female, specifically another black female athlete. I can't wait for your future, and believe me I will always be watching as a big fan!"
Osaka replied. Williams quotes her as writing, "People can misunderstand anger for strength because they can't differentiate between the two. No one has stood up for themselves the way you have and you need to continue trailblazing."
So. That motivational quote.
When Williams is describing the controversy at last year's U.S. Open, she writes about how it felt to receive those controversial violations.
"I felt defeated and disrespected by a sport that I love," she writes, "one that I had dedicated my life to and that my family truly changed, not because we were welcomed, but because we wouldn't stop winning."
"Not because we were welcomed, but because we wouldn't stop winning."
Put it on all the posters.
Rarely are the places and the minds that need changing going to greet that change with open arms. Rarely is that change going to be universally embraced.
Rarely is a group who has held a lion's share of the power, occupied most of the seats at most of the tables, made the decisions, made the money, made the rules going to welcome the folks who want a shot. Who deserve a shot. Whose presence and ideas and talent would improve the world, if only they were given a shot.
Keep going, that Williams quote says. If they won't listen to your words, convince them with your winning.
It doesn't let workplaces and classrooms and sports organizations and arts organizations and families and individual humans off the hook. We all need to do that hard work of examining our biases and shrinking our blind spots and diversifying our spaces and mentoring our trailblazers.
