Sept. 04-- Sep. 4--Puyallup's Holiday Inn Express will close for seven months at the end of September so rooms and common areas can be renovated, the hotel announced Tuesday.

The 96-room hotel's exterior will be modernized, and rooms will have new amenities, including under-counter refrigerators, microwaves and coffee makers.

The common area will include community tables with built-in charging stations, the hotel's spokesperson Eno Anyang said in a press release.

Customers booking a room through April 2020 will be relocated to the Hollander Hospitality in Tacoma.

Holiday Inn Express did not divulge the renovation costs.

