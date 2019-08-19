Aug. 19-- Aug. 19--QUINCY -- A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held at an industrial park at the Port of Quincy where a facility/building is planned that will house a PVC conduit manufacturer.
The facility will be built at the Port of Quincy Industrial Park No. 4, near the Port of Quincy Intermodal Terminal.
The building will house Raceways Technology, which is based out of Tacoma and manufactures PVC electrical conduits for power, telephone and electrical duct systems. The building will be owned by the Port of Quincy and leased to Raceways Technology for 20 years.
The port is spending about $2.5 million on the 16,000-square-foot building, with construction expected to be completed by the end of summer and Raceways expected to be operational near the end of the year. The business is expected to create 50-60 jobs in Quincy.
The Aug. 14 groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Raceways Technology owners/managers, Port of Quincy Commissioners, Grant County Economic Development Council representatives, 13th District Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake and representatives from the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce.
