The U.S. Department of Justice and other federal agencies have weighed in to support Qualcomm's efforts to put antitrust sanctions on hold pending appeal, claiming immediately imposing the stiff requirements could harm national security.
In a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Ninth District Court of Appeals, the Department of Justice said it had an interest in the case, in part, because Qualcomm is a key supplier to federal government agencies that safeguard national security, including the Department of Defense and Department of Energy.
"Immediate implementation of the remedy would put our nation's security at risk, potentially undermining U.S. leadership in 5G technology and standard setting, which is vital to military readiness and other critical national interests," the Justice Department argued.
Officials from both the Defense and Energy departments submitted accompanying statements outlining their national security concerns.
Qualcomm is appealing U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh's ruling in May that the San Diego company violated anti-monopoly laws with strong-arm tactics that forced smartphone makers to overpay for patent licenses.
Koh imposed sweeping remedies on Qualcomm that threaten to upend the way it and other firms in the cellular industry license patents, essentially forcing them into chip-level licensing.
Today, Qualcomm, as well as other firms that develop cellular technology, license their standard essential patents based on the price of the entire smartphone.
Qualcomm is asking the Ninth Circuit to pause Koh's requirements while it appeals.
Earlier this week, network equipment maker Ericsson, which also licenses cellular patents, filed a brief in support of Qualcomm's request to stay Koh's order.
Chip-level licensing could significantly reduce Qualcomm's revenue from patents, which is a key driver of its research and development efforts on 5G.
The prospect that Qualcomm would be forced to slash 5G research spending has the attention of the Trump administration.
The Department of Defense argued in a statement accompanying the court filing that Qualcomm is the global leader in 5G technologies, but if it were forced to cut back, China would likely step in to fill the void.
"Given well-known U.S. national security concerns about Huawei and other Chinese telecommunications companies, a shift to Chinese dominance in 5G would have substantial negative national security consequences for the United States," said Ellen Lord, an under-secretary of defense, in a statement.
This isn't the first time that the Trump administration raised national security concerns surrounding Qualcomm. The Committee for Foreign Investment in the United States blocked Broadcom's hostile takeover bid last year because it could have reduced Qualcomm's long-term investment in advanced wireless technologies.
Beyond national security, the Justice Department also argued that Qualcomm has a solid case on appeal, and that Koh imposed harsh requirements without holding an evidentiary hearing, which the Justice Department sought prior to sanctions. Koh ruled that a hearing was unnecessary.
"The district court's ruling threatens competition, innovation and national security," the DOJ argued. "Its liability determination misapplied Supreme Court precedent, and its remedy is unprecedented."
___
(c)2019 The San Diego Union-Tribune
Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):