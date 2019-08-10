SAN DIEGO _ The San Diego Padres were in search of their first winning streak of the season's second half Friday night at Petco Park.
The rookie who has become their most consistent starting pitcher and a few other rookies helped them achieve that modest goal.
The Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 7-1, as Cal Quantrill turned in the longest outing of his career, Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in two runs, Luis Urias scored twice and drove in a run and Josh Naylor hit a three-run pinch-hit homer.
In five games since the All-Star break, Quantrill has a 0.93 ERA over 29 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed the Rockies five hits and didn't walk any in seven scoreless innings.
Rookie reliever Trey Wingenter pitched a perfect eighth. Rookie Gerardo Reyes got an out but also walked two to start the ninth before Luis Perdomo closed out the victory, though not before allowing one of those runners to score.
Tatis extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double that scored Manuel Margot and Urias to give the Padres a 2-0 lead in the third. Urias, who singled in his first two at-bats, scored on Wil Myers' single in the fifth and drove in a run with a grounder in the eighth. Naylor followed with a line drive to the seats in right field.
The Padres have now won nine of their 25 games since the All-Star break.
After putting together seven winning streaks of at least three games in the first half, the Padres hadn't won even two in a row since.
Manager Andy Green chuckled when asked Friday afternoon how important it would be to follow a win with a win.
"And three is better than two, four is better than three," he said. "Yeah, string them together. That's what we need to do right now."
