DETROIT _ Diane Wittwer of Macomb Township, Mich., is proud of her pierogi. But she never thought her pierogi with the pretty braided edge would become such a huge hit.
She's been making them, braided edge and all, since she was a little girl with her mother and aunts. Now in her early 70s, Wittwer started Dobre Pierogi and Baked Goods in 2011. In Polish, dobre, Wittwer says dub-jee, means good.
"They've (pierogi) gained in popularity," Wittwer says. "But it's hard to find good ones."
In honor of National Pierogi Day, we caught up with Wittwer to talk about what sets her pierogi apart.
Q: It's been 7 years since you started Dobre Pierogi and Baked Goods. Did you ever think you'd start a pierogi business?
A: Never in a million years. I wish it would have happened 30 years sooner. It started out where I did various things, then I started working on the pierogi. It ended up that I did the pierogi because that's what everyone wanted. It turned in to a nice thing. I started seven years ago doing festivals, and then word got around. People just started asking me for them and it keep compounding and compounding.
Q: With pierogi, the dough is crucial. How long did it take you to develop this dough?
A: About eight or nine years to get it just right. It's a thin dough with an abundant filling and made by hand. After it's made it's not rolled in additional flour_that's what keeps it tender. These are all my own recipes (dough and filling) that I've been developing over the last 20 years. The old-fashioned recipes are great, but you can do the old-world things in a better way with modern ingredients and techniques.
Q: Why do you braid the edges and what do you think sets your pierogi apart?
A: I've always made them that way, since I was a little girl. My mother did it that way. And I've taught my granddaughter Molly (she's 12) to braid them and she does it fast. All the ingredients are made from scratch. I even make my own farmers cheese. They are made individually by hand. Once made they are boiled and cooled, they are individually wrapped and frozen by the dozen.
Q: You make a lot of varieties of pierogi, from traditional to steak and gorgonzola to a breakfast pierogi, as well as experimenting with different fillings. What didn't work?
A: I tried to make a pizza one and one with jalapeno and cheese. All the Polish traditional ones I got down, but outside of the traditional ones it was harder and some didn't work.
Q: What are some of the varieties you make?
A: Sauerkraut, potato cheddar, sauerkraut and kielbasa, sauerkraut and mushrooms, spinach and feta are just a few. I do all mushroom for special order. Most popular are the potato cheddar. The second most popular is spicy breakfast filled with breakfast sausage, hash browns, caramelized onions, roasted red pepper and cheese.
Q: What's best way to cook pierogi and what should they be served with?
A: Cook them in a little saute pan with butter. You can use half olive oil and half butter, which will brown them better. If they are frozen cook them slow in the saute pan, allowing them to crisp. I always serve them with sour cream, that's traditional, especially at festivals along with apple sauce and sauteed onions. I serve the spinach/feta ones with tzatziki sauce.
PIEROGI FACTS
While food traditions abound in many cultures, there's not a lot that have a special day of recognition. But the pierogi, one of the most famous of Polish foods, is special. It's a national dish in Poland and so, they deserve their own special designated day, which is Monday. The month of October is also deemed Polish American Heritage Month.
And by the way, pierogi is plural, while pierog is singular.
