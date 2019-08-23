Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--EPHRATA -- A Quincy man was convicted this week for stealing beers from a Quincy convenience store while underage, resisting arrest and assaulting his attorney in the courtroom, court records show.
Jorge Luis Ruiz Jr., 21, of Quincy, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree theft, third-degree assault of court personnel in the courtroom, and resisting arrest. A minor in possession of alcohol charge was dropped. He was sentenced to four months in county jail and 12 months in community custody.
Ruiz reportedly walked into a convenience store, grabbed a beer and walked out without paying. A clerk reported the incident to police, who arrived to review security footage from the incident.
Within 30 minutes of the police leaving the store, however, Ruiz returned in different clothes and attempted to grab more beers, according to the clerk, who was still on duty after the first theft. Police arrived to arrest Ruiz, who was resistant.
A little over a month later and two days after his 21st birthday, Ruiz assaulted his own attorney in the courtroom during judicial proceedings, court documents show. Ruiz was assigned a different attorney, who represented Ruiz until he pleaded guilty this week.