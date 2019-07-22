Earlier this month, R. Kelly was charged with a slew of new sex crimes, and his crisis manager made an appearance Monday on "CBS This Morning" to discuss the singer's case.
Darrell Johnson talked to the show's hosts about the embattled artist, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, who was recently charged with 18 new charges, including child pornography, by federal prosecutors in Illinois and New York.
"Mr. Kelly is a mess right now," Johnson said. "He's afraid. He's scared. He's isolated."
Johnson also said he assumes Kelly is under suicide watch and is "absolutely" concerned Kelly will harm himself.
"Nobody wants to be locked down 24 hours, no TV. He can't read and write, so he can't read a book. It's almost as if a jury has convicted him," Johnson said. "When you're in the state of mind Mr. Kelly is in right now, any person, including myself and you, would probably want the authorities be cautious of what has taken place."
During the interview, co-host Gayle King also discussed Johnson's own daughter, who is in her 20s. She asked him if he would allow his daughter to be alone with Kelly.
Johnson interrupted King before she finished her question and said "absolutely not ... I would not leave my daughter with anyone who's accused of pedophilia."
When she pressed him further on whether he would leave his daughter alone with Kelly specifically, he replied, "I would not leave my daughter with anyone that's accused of being a pedophile."
Although King pointed out that defending Kelly, who is an accused pedophile, seemingly contradicts his statement, Johnson repeated, "I wouldn't leave my daughter with anyone _ I'm going to say it again _ that's accused of being a pedophile."
Kelly, who has been at the center of several sexual assault allegations for decades, is currently being held in a Chicago jail without bond as a result of the latest charges. He has denied all sexual assault allegations of against him.
