NEW YORK _ Prosecutors are using R. Kelly's hush-hush marriage to underage singer Aaliyah as evidence he should remain behind bars.
Officials didn't identify Aaliyah by name in their latest filing but made it clear they have the official paperwork proving he wed the singer in 1994 when she was his teenage protege.
"Defendant even married a 15-year-old girl when he was 27 years old," federal prosecutors say in the new filing in the Eastern District of Illinois.
"The government produced in discovery to the defendant the official marriage application, marriage certificate, and annulment records for this marriage. Far from being a one-time mistake, defendant's sexual abuse of minors was intentional and prolific," they say.
Kelly, who produced Aaliyah's 1994 debut album "Age Ain't Nothing But A Number," has repeatedly refused to discuss the secret marriage.
Aaliyah, who was born in Brooklyn with the full name Aaliyah Dana Haughton, declined to confirm the rumors before she died at age 22 in an August 2001 plane crash in the Bahamas.
Prosecutors said in the filing that the marriage and other evidence gathered in the case provide adequate grounds to keep Kelly locked up as he fights multiple criminal cases, including an indictment for racketeering and sex trafficking in federal court in Brooklyn.
"The extent of defendant's sexual abuse of minor girls is staggering," prosecutors argue. "The indictment in this district alone alleges five minor victims, and as proffered at the detention hearing, defendant sexually abused those girls hundreds of times before they turned 18 years old."
Kelly, meanwhile, is asking for release on bond, possibly with home detention and an ankle monitor.
"There are no release conditions that can mitigate the dangers posed by defendant," the Chicago-based federal prosecutors claim.
Attempts to reach Kelly's defense lawyer were not immediately successful Monday.
