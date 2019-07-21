July 21-- Jul. 21--The next Wapato City Council will have plenty on its plate.
The Washington State Auditor's Office recently identified eight findings of gross mismanagement and egregious disregard for open government and accountability in Wapato city government. The findings included nepotism policy violations, ethics violations by City Administrator Juan Orozco, and repeated violations of the state's Open Public Meetings Act. On Friday, Orozco resigned in an effort to settle a lawsuit filed by the state Attorney General's Office.
Caroline Solis, George Perea and Karina Lara are vying for the Position 7 seat with the Wapato City Council. Solis is part of a group of community members suing the city over public meeting act perceived violations.
Council members receive $50 per meeting. The primary election is Aug. 6. The top two candidates will advance to the general election Nov. 5. The council seat is nonpartisan.
We asked the candidates the same four questions. This story has paraphrased summaries of the responses from two candidates. Lara did not return phone calls or emails seeking answers to the questions.
George Perea
How will you restore public trust in city government?
I'll do whatever residents think is needed to bring the town back. We always had good festivals around here; it was a community effort. Everyone was together; there were things for families and children to do.
I have to go out and talk to the people and ask what they want. If I promised something, I want to try to (make the) effort in what I said I would do and not go in a separate way once I'm elected.
What will you do to resolve the lawsuits and tort claims filed against the city?
We must let the court decide. It's in their hands. A lot of that stuff happened at different times. I can't judge anybody.
Does the community need a city administrator?
We have to decide if that's what we need. That position was there before I was in there. I can't say yes or no. If it's working for the city, if we see improvements and people are liking the improvements, I guess the administrator was doing his job.
How will you address budget issues and provide city services such as law enforcement, while keeping the cemetery in good shape and the pool and community center open?
I don't know what the budget is now. I can't go in and say, "It needs to go this way or that way." We would have to talk about what we think is right for our town.
As for the pool, I would get schools involved, maybe get help to run it. The kids need something to do. They've had a pool for so long. That's something that was taken away from them. That's why I wanted to run. I want opportunities for the kids. I want things for them to do.
I must get in to see what's going on and what the problems are. I have things I want to discuss. I want to listen and hear what people are thinking and see what I can do to help them and my community.
Caroline Solis
How will you rebuild public trust in city government?
I never thought of being in this position. A lot of us just got tired of what's going on. Our mayor is not doing her job. She's doing what Orozco wants. I'll do my best to help bring back what we lost in the last two years. The mayor and the council will have to work together as a team to figure out how to solve some of the problems and get money back in this town.
If residents have a problem and they don't like what's going on, I want them to trust they can come to City Hall and say, "I want to speak, or I have a question." I want to get their input on what we should do to make our city better. They are our taxpayers; they have a right to tell us their problems. I want to listen to what they have to say, not just do what we want.
What will you do resolve lawsuits and tort claims filed against the city?
I'm one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit. We're not supposed to give out any information on the advice of our lawyers.
Does the community need a city administrator?
No, we never had one until recently, and I've lived in Wapato all my life. Our city is too small to pay the amount he's getting paid. We can do without a city administrator.
How will you address budget issues and provide city services such as law enforcement while keeping the cemetery in good shape and the pool and community center open?
We are in the hole by $41,000. We need to find ways to bring money back to our town. Bring more business to our town. We make contracts with other cities to bring inmates (Note: The city jail closed last year. Orozco cited poor conditions as a reason for the closure). We need to bring back events like the Tamale Fiesta Bowl that brought money for the city.
The main focus needs to be bringing the fire station and police back to full force all the time, not just temporarily.
They've already wasted so much money on that pool, and it's still not bringing in money. We could have done without the pool this year. We could focus on fixing the roads -- the potholes and the fading lines.
Reach Mai Hoang at maihoang@yakimaherald.com or Twitter @maiphoang