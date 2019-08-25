ALAMEDA, Calif. _ When the Raiders went through warmups and drills Sunday before practice, wide receiver Antonio Brown was present, accounted for and wearing a helmet.
Brown has been working with the NFL and going through proper channels in an effort to wear a preferred brand of helmet. The NFL Network is reporting that Brown has lost a second grievance procedure.
The Raiders believe both of Brown's training camp issues _ feet with frostbite like symptoms and the helmet issue _ are in the rear-view mirror. Coach Jon Gruden believes Brown is on track to start Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on Monday night, Sept. 9.
Brown, according to Profootballtalk.com, has narrowed his options on a helmet from multiple companies and is expected to receive an endorsement deal when he selects one to use in the regular season.
___
(c)2019 The Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.)
Visit The Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.) at www.mercurynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.