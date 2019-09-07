ALAMEDA, Calif. _ The Raiders reached the end of the line with Antonio Brown Saturday, granting his request for a release.
Brown requested his release Saturday morning on Instagram when he reportedly learned of new fines incurred for behavior this week. An ESPN report said he was informed that his three-year, $50 million contract was voided and his salary would be paid week-to-week.
The Raiders began practice as normal Saturday after issuing a roster that no longer contained Brown's name and No. 84. Coach Jon Gruden, who Friday made a brief statement to the press during the media window, remained on the field, mingling with players warming up and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.
It's been a bumpy ride since Brown arrived in a hot air balloon on Aug. 26 and was immediately put on the Non Football Injury list (NFI) for burns on his feet resulting from a cryotherapy session in France. Brown missed nearly all of the Napa session of training camp because of the injury. He also was in a conflict over the NFL over use of a preferred helmet which had been outlawed, filing two grievances and losing both.
It ballooned into an internal conflict within the organization this week as Brown posted a fine notice from general manager Mike Mayock on his Instagram account, then got into a shouting match with Mayock at Raiders practice Wednesday.
