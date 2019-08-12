Aug. 12-- Aug. 12--MOSES LAKE -- The griddle was hot to the touch and ready for cooking.
But it was the raindrops making most of the sizzle, at least for part of Friday morning, as the Moses Lake Kiwanis Club held its annual Cowboy Breakfast in Sinkiuse Square.
"It's been a little slower," said Ted DeWitt, breakfast organizer. "We've had lineups before, almost to the (Frontier Title) building. But it hasn't happened yet."
There were a few people braving the intermittent rain, mostly farmers and firefighters, digging into plates of sausage, scrambled eggs and pancakes. It helped that the downpour stayed elsewhere, a gray presence looming north and east over the Basin.
"We're out here because of the rain!" said James Shank, a financial advisor at Edward Jones, a pair of tongs in his hand ready to flip sausage patties.
"It comes in waves," said Tom Heath, who was also flipping sausage patties. "There was a line at 7 a.m., and there will be a line at 8 a.m. when workers arrive downtown. We get a wave and then another wave."
"It's steady," Heath added, turning over several sausage patties. "And we love doing it."
Over at the picnic tables, six teenagers -- three Moses Lake High School students and three Japanese exchange students -- huddled over their breakfasts, several wearing pink bandannas on their heads trying to keep off the rain.
Kate Tran, Ana McCabe and Karson Voss had just come back from 10 days in Yonezawa, Japan, and they brought their Japanese counterparts and escorts during their time in Yonezawa -- Miku Goto, Yu Sato and Shutaro Taida -- back with them.
"It was wonderful," McCabe said of her time in Japan. "It was very beautiful and green."
McCabe said she enjoyed the culture and seeing how the Japanese lived their daily lives, and the Moses Lake students all said hope they can share life in central Washington.
"I'm going to take (Taida) to the Omak Stampede on Saturday, and then sturgeon fishing," Voss said.
The Japanese students, for their part, were mostly quiet, smiling shyly and nodding. However, when asked what they most looked forward to doing during their time in Moses Lake, Miku Goto spoke one word.
"Shopping," she said.
Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.