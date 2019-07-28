July 28-- Jul. 28--A 45-year-old Rainier man died Sunday morning when he crashed his ATV near Tenino, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
The man was identified as Nicolas J. Pugsley, according to the Thurston County Coroner's Office. An autopsy is set for Tuesday, Coroner Gary Warnock said.
The man crashed his ATV at Vantine Road Southeast and Old Military Road Southeast about 6:10 a.m., Sgt. Jeff Dehan said.
A Tenino fire crew arrived on scene and found the man lying in the road near his ATV, which was on its side, Dehan said.
Pugsley was not wearing a helmet, he said.