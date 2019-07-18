July 18-- Jul. 18--In a rain-shortened game, the Tacoma Rainiers fell to Las Vegas 3-0 to drop their second game of the series.
The game only lasted five innings before being called off after a 40-minute delay in the sixth, as rain began coming down during the latter stages of the fifth. The tarp came off the field around 30 minutes after the delay started, but after a short conversation between the umpires and Rainiers manager Daren Brown, the game was called.
"They said they weren't comfortable with a couple spots on the field," Brown said. "We play through that stuff a lot up here. But they didn't agree with me today."
The Aviators got the scoring started early in today's game with a Sheldon Neuse RBI double in the top of the first, after being shut out on Tuesday. Then in the fourth, Mark Payton singled to drive in runner Eric Campbell, and an ensuing RBI double from Jorge Mateo scored Payton in the following at-bat.
That would be all Las Vegas needed as starting pitcher Tanner Anderson pitched a five-inning shutout, allowing just five hits but walked five. The Rainiers were again hitless with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-5. Their best chance to score may have come in the fifth, when Kelby Tomlinson led off with a single, and advanced all the way to third before a Jaycob Brugman groundout ended the inning. \u0009
"We've got guys doing a good job getting on base, but then we get a little antsy and trying to do too much," Brown said. "But if we just took the same approach we did to get on base it would work."
While a pattern of stranding runners on base has become somewhat of a norm the past couple of games, Brown is too worried about his offense's performance.
"We'll be fine," Brown said. "It's not like we've been really bad offensively, outside of tonight. We've done enough to win a few games. You're not going to score 10 runs every night in this league, even though that's what some people seem to believe."
Rainiers starting pitcher Darren McCaughan made his Tacoma debut this season on the mound, going through all five innings in a decent performance for the 23-year-old in less than ideal conditions. All three runs were earned, but he struck out five and only allowed two walks on the night.
"The weather was one thing, but you have to go out there no matter what the conditions are," McCaughan said. "You really just have to block it out. The more you think about it the tougher it's going to be."
The Rainiers will look to close the series against Las Vegas out with a win in a Thursday night contest at 7:05 p.m.
After three-month stay in Double-A, Crismatt worked his way back to Tacoma
After a brief stint in Triple-A earlier this season, Nabil Crismatt is back and preparing for what he thinks will be a longer stint with the Tacoma Rainiers this time around.
The 24-year-old right-hander from Colombia had pitched three games in April for the Rainiers, and flashed a lot of potential with a slew of strikeouts (19 in 12.2 innings). But he also struggled with command, giving up 15 runs.
After those three games, Crismatt was assigned to Double-A Arkansas where he'd stay for almost three months.
"In Double-A they gave me a checklist of stuff to work on," Crismatt said before Wednesday's game at Cheney Stadium. "I worked on my fastball away and my breaking balls and everything. I was having a lot of fun there, we were winning. I really appreciated the time I was there, but it's time to keep going."
Crismatt put it all together for the Travelers, where in his latest game, he threw a complete game shutout. He struck out 14 before being promoted on July 15. For the season, he went 4-5 with a 1.94 ERA and 89 strikeotus in 83 2/3 innings in Double-A.
"I went out there and that day was awesome," Crismatt said. "I had everything going on, that was a really, really, fun day."
Monday, in his first outing back with the Rainiers, Crismatt pitched three innings, giving up just three hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts. He was not expected to pitch because of his travel to Tacoma, but that's baseball, he said.
Crismatt expects to stay more than the 10-day stint he had in Tacoma the first time. And then who knows? He could be back on the move again... maybe even up the road to Seattle.