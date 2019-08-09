The Texas Rangers have banned a fan accused of racially harassing a family at Globe Life Park from attending home games.
Jessica Romero, her husband Ramon Romero and their son Nomar, 6, were harassed by a fan sitting behind them during a game. The fan made an obscene hand gesture in their family photo. They also allege he made disparaging and racist comments about Hispanics.
The club released a statement Friday about the incident that occurred at a game on Aug. 3.
"We are notifying the individual that he violated the club's fan code of conduct and is indefinitely prohibited from attending Rangers home games," the statement reads. "The Texas Rangers are committed to providing a safe and welcoming fan experience for everyone who attends our home games. After reviewing information relating to the exchange that took place at last Saturday's game in which a family was subjected to offensive comments and a profane gesture made by a nearby guest."
