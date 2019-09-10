Sept. 10-- Sep. 10--Gonzaga University is in the top 20% nationally according to the 2020 U.S. News and World Report rankings, and ranked nationally for the first time. Whitworth University placed third regionally.
The reclassification is thanks to Carnegie Classifications of Institutions of Higher Education transferring the Spokane Jesuit school from a "Master's University" to a brand new category -- "Doctoral/Professional University."
"It's an esteemed group of 399 public and private institutions nationwide ranging from Ivy League schools to major research institutions, so we're very pleased," Gonzaga University spokesman Pete Tormey said.
The breakdown of the pool is 211 public institutions, 180 private schools and eight for-profit schools. In addition to Gonzaga's overall ranking -- 79th in the nation -- the school also performed well in various categories. Tormey said the school is especially proud that Gonzaga was ranked in the top 5% for undergraduate teaching, at 17th in the nation.
"I'd say we are very pleased to again be recognized for our remarkable faculty and their outstanding teaching," Tormey said. "Last year we were ranked number one in the West among regional universities for best undergraduate teaching."
Whitworth ranked third in the Regional Universities West category, and like Gonzaga was especially proud to be ranked high within its division for undergraduate teaching: Whitworth came in first in the region.
"We're very excited about the new rankings and that we moved up in most of this year's rankings, especially in ones that are priorities for undergraduate teaching and being a best value," said Greg Orwig, Whitworth vice president of admissions and financial aid.
Tormey noted that Gonzaga was recognized for having the No. 21 engineering program, and the undergraduate business program came in at No. 112.
Another category where Whitworth scored first in the region was best college for veterans.
"We have recently launched an initiative focused specifically on serving and supporting veterans, and have been named the last three years a veteran-friendly university, so the U.S. News rankings affirm that our efforts there are paying off," Orwig said.
Washington State University ranked 166th and the University of Idaho ranked 179th overall. Eastern Washington University was ranked 62nd in the West.