July 26-- Jul. 26--RIDGEFIELD -- The Ridgefield Raptors needed a spark out of the all-star break to launch a late-season campaign for a postseason berth. They got exactly that and plenty more fireworks in a 7-6 victory over North Division leader Victoria on Thursday at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.
The Raptors (5-6 second half, 18-20) hit three home runs to hitter-friendly right field, where the wind helps balls sail over the fence that sits 310 feet from home plate at its shallowest depth. Justin Boyd (Oregon State), Steve Ramirez (Riverside City College) and Cameron Repetti (Cal State Fullerton) all launched opposite-field blasts. It was Boyd's first of the season.
"No, I did not but it kept going," Boyd said of whether he thought his ball had enough to leave the yard. "I worked for it, so I was happy,"
The back-and-forth affair was a wild one, as Kyle Sherick (Seattle) also launched a solo home run to right field for Victoria in the eighth inning off Repetti, who still earned the two-inning save.
Peter Allegro (Portland) picked up the win, his second of the year, after throwing six innings, allowing eight hits and four runs. He left with a 5-4 lead after the Raptors took their first advantage following five consecutive walks in the fifth inning.
"It's really important," Boyd said. "We're trying to make playoffs."
The two-game series with Victoria (9-5, 27-14) concludes Friday at 6:35 pm. at the RORC.
Three key moments
So close -- Raptor centerfielder Dusty Garcia (Arizona State), who has had a propensity for stellar plays this season, ranged far to his left and dove to the ground. He just missed the snag and Griffin Paxton turned it into a one-out double. The HarbourCats then scored two on a sacrifice fly and single to make it 3-0 in the third inning.
Boyd brings Raptors back -- Justin Boyd got just enough of a 1-0 pitch in the third inning, taking it opposite field and over the right-field fence for a two-run home run to cut the HarbourCats lead to 3-2.
Make it four -- Steve Ramirez and Cameron Repetti each hit their fourth home runs of the season in the bottom of the seventh to give the Raptors a 7-5 lead.
Three key players
Justin Boyd -- The Oregon State freshman followed up a backhanded snag and throw across his body in the second inning with a two-run home run over the right-field fence in the third inning.
Cameron Repetti -- For the second time this season, the Cal State Fullerton freshman hit the decisive homer and threw the final innings in victory. He finished the day 2 for 3 with two RBI, including his seventh-inning solo blast. He allowed one home run and struck out one to earn a two-inning save. In the Raptors' franchise-first win on June 6, Repetti allowed a home run before hitting one himself to earn the win in two innings of relief.
Steve Ramirez -- The all-star catcher smashed his fourth home run of the season to give the Raptors a 6-5 lead in the seventh inning. He finished 2-3 and is now batting .313 on the year.
Three numbers
4 -- Raptor plate appearances that lasted one pitch. Two were first-pitch singles.
5 -- Consecutive walks for the Raptors in the fifth inning to give them a 5-4 lead, their first of the game.
24 -- Home runs on the season for the Raptors, including three on Thursday. It ranks fourth in the league.