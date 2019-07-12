July 12-- Jul. 12--RIDGEFIELD -- In a summer of baseball and bus trips, there are bound to be bumps.
The Ridgefield Raptors had one on Thursday in a 8-2 loss to Victoria at Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.
The Raptors arrived home just two hours before Thursday evening's game started. The team stayed overnight in Victoria after the teams played there on Wednesday, then caught a 10 a.m. ferry to Port Angeles on Thursday morning.
Also, the Raptors didn't get to sleep until the wee hours on Thursday morning after Wednesday's game, an 8-5 win, went 14 innings.
Though they weren't making excuses, that grueling trip was followed by a game in which Ridgefield made four errors and mustered just six hits.
"It was a long day, I can tell you that," Raptors outfielder Noah Taylor said. "But it is what it is. That's summer ball."
Ridgefield (15-16, 2-2 second half) will get a bit of rest. The Raptors are home for their next six West Coast League games, opening a three-game series against Cowlitz on Friday.
"Canada took a lot out of us," Taylor said. "It's good to be home for a while."
After Thursday's stopover in Ridgefield, Victoria (20-11, 2-2) continues its road trip in Bend.
Three key moments
Real relief -- Right-handed reliever Carter Powell inherited a bases-loaded, no out jam after Ridgefield starter Joey Martin opened the fourth inning with three straight walks. But Powell put out the fire with two strikeouts and a flyout, keeping the Raptors within 3-2 when Victoria could have broken open the game.
No second escape -- Victoria again loaded the bases on three walks in the top of the sixth. This time, the Harbourcats cashed in with Chase Wehsener delivering a two-RBI single to put Ridgefield behind 5-2.
Good start -- Ridgefield scored its only runs in the second inning. Dominic Enbody's nice bunt led to a throwing error that allowed Michael Hicks to score. Grayson Sterling then scored on Taylor's RBI groundout.
Three key players
Calvin Turchin -- The Raptors had trouble getting to the hard-throwing Victoria pitcher. Making his first start after five relief appearances, Turchin allowed five hits and walked none over six innings.
Cameron Repetti -- The third baseman was a bright spot in an otherwise poor defensive game Ridgefield. In the fifth inning, he fielded a high chopper on a short hop and threw out the batter. In the second inning, he started a 5-4-3 double play with two on and one out.
Frankie Niemann -- The Victoria designated hitter went 2 for 5, raising his batting average to .430. That's the highest in the West Coast League by 46 points.
Key numbers
4:30 -- Time on Thursday afternoon that both teams arrived in Ridgefield after playing a 14-inning game in Victoria that ended after 11 p.m. The Raptors stayed overnight, then took a 10 a.m. ferry from the British Columbia capital to Port Angeles.
9 -- The number of walks allowed by Ridgefield pitchers. Those, combined with four errors and nine base hits, let Victoria have plenty of scoring chances.
3 -- The number of Raptors baserunners to reach second base or farther, including none after the second inning.
HARBOURCATS 8, RAPTORS 2
Victoria 012 002 021 -- 8 9 1
Ridgefield 020 000 000 -- 2 7 4
Victoria
Pitching -- Chase Turchin 6 IP (W), 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Branson Wilson 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB, . Highlights -- Chase Wehsener 1-1, 2 RBI; Jason Willow 1-6, R, RBI, 2B, 2 SB; Griffin Paxton 1-5, SB; Frankie Niemann 2-5, R; Nate Pecota 1-3, R, RBI, SB; Chase Meidroth 1-4, R, 2B; Nick Adams 1-1, R, RBI, 2B; Tanner Haney 1-3, 2 R, 2B.
Ridgefield
Pitching -- Joey Martin 3 IP (L), 3 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 5 BB; Carter Powell 2.1 IP, 0 H, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Brenden Nipp 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Matt Olstead 1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER; 1 K; 1 BB; Wesley Harper 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Highlights -- Jonny Weaver 1-4; Dusty Garcia 1-3; Cameron Repetti 1-4; Michael Hicks 1-4, R; Grayson Sterling 1-1, R; Tyler Erne 1-3; Jack Bauer 1-2.