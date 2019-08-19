Aug. 19-- Aug. 19--RIDGEFIELD -- When Jason Mittmann graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1998, the building sat across South Hillhurst Road from cornfields.
Twenty-plus years later, Mittmann spent part of his summer across from the high school at the new Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex barbecuing pulled pork and brisket with his family during the first season of Ridgefield Raptors baseball.
"It's our hometown," Mittmann said. "A lot of people know who we are. I went to high school across the street and never thought we'd see something like that."
Mittmann owns Family Mann BBQ, a catering company and food truck. He was one of a handful of local businesses invited to bring their food truck to a few games this past season. Mittmann, who cooks primarily with his wife and two kids, cooked at six Raptors games.
When the city signed on to host a West Coast League collegiate wooden bat team, it was seen by many in the area as a great asset for the state's fastest-growing city and Clark County at large. The Raptors averaged 1,198 fans at their home games this season, more than twice that of the neighboring Cowlitz Black Bears in Longview.
Still, others were curious if the team would have much of an impact on Ridgefield businesses. Some business owners said they saw some new faces and more people this summer, while others said they didn't see much of a difference.