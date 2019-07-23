July 23-- Jul. 23--Ridgefield Raptors slugger Michael Hicks showed off plenty of power in the West Coast League home run derby.
But his five home runs in the semifinals fell just short of a berth in the championship round Monday in Bend, Ore.
Hicks (Boise State) was among eight contestants in Monday's event, which preceded Tuesday's WCL All-Star Game.
After advancing with three home runs in the first round, Hciks belted five in the semifinals. But Gabe Gonzalez of Bend, the South Division's other semifinalist, hit six home runs to reach the finals.
Matthew Christian of Port Angeles beat Gonzalez in the final round, 3-2.
Hicks' five home runs through 31 games is tied for fifth in the league. Ridgefield resumes play at home on Wednesday with a non-league game against the Northwest All-Stars, followed by a WCL game Thursday against Victoria.