Aug. 12--RIDGEFIELD -- The Ridgefield Raptors' inaugural season ended exactly where it started: at home and with a .500 record.
Behind a strong outing from Mountain View alumnus Hayden Minich and home runs from Grayson Sterling and Dusty Garcia, the Raptors topped the Bend Elks 4-3 on Sunday at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.
They finish the year 27-27 in West Coast League play, winning their final four games.
"It's definitely a good to end on a W, and finish .500," Minich said. "It was a lot of fun today."
Cameron Repetti, after throwing two spectacular innings and hitting a walk-off home run in an 11-inning affair Saturday night, earned the save, his team-high sixth of the season.
As the final out was made official, the team surrounded Repetti on the mound as a rousing applause from the nearly 1,300 in attendance poured from the seats.
The West Coast League's playoffs will begin on Tuesday. The Raptors will return to action next June, with season-ticket sales scheduled to open to the public in October.
Three key moments
Wild pitches -- Jonny Weaver started the game with a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored after two groundouts. The following inning, Willie Cano doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0 as Bend pitcher Joe Williams struggled with his command.