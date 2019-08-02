CANTON, Ohio _ Ed Reed never hesitated to speak up when he perceived an injustice during his playing career.
The former Ravens safety has continued that impulse this week as he prepares to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Thursday night at the Hall of Fame Game, Reed wore a T-shirt depicting nine African-American victims of police-involved and other violence, including Freddie Gray, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin.
Reed's shirt was clearly visible during a televised interview with NBC's Michele Tafoya and created an immediate splash on social media. Six other members of the 2019 induction class who appeared at the game wore dark polo shirts emblazoned with the Hall of Fame logo.
"My shirt was about people being mistreated, injustice and brutality," Reed explained on Friday. "That was just me showing respect to families that have been through certain things in our country that I don't agree with."
He did not want the gesture to be interpreted as disrespectful to police.
"Not every officer is a bad police," Reed said. "I work with police officers. I know first responders. .... It's a two-way street, no doubt."
But he felt it was important to use the rare stage granted by the Hall of Fame to speak out.
"There's only so many guys on a football team that really have a voice," he said. "So anytime you have a microphone, you should use it for the betterment of humanity, for the betterment of this country, for the betterment of our kids coming up behind us, for the future of the world. Why not? Make the world a better place."
He referenced the pre-game kneeling protests of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, which were designed to highlight racial injustices and drew the ire of President Donald Trump.
At the 2018 Hall of Fame enshrinement featuring Reed's teammate, Ray Lewis, former NFL receiver Randy Moss wore a tie decorated with the names of police brutality victims.
Reed said he was struck by talking to an older Hall of Fame member about past injustices in the NFL, when players might be kept away from certain positions or opportunities because of race.
"Fast forward to 2019 and we still have some of those same issues going on," he said, referring to the country as a whole.
Beyond his political statement, Reed said the last few days in Canton have exceeded his wildest expectations. He was particular moved by the stories he heard from older Hall of Famers at the Ray Nitschke Luncheon on Friday.
"I couldn't even talk," he said. "It was awesome."
He'll be officially enshrined on Saturday evening in a 7 p.m. ceremony broadcast on ESPN and the NFL Network.
Reed said he's proud to represent the Ravens as the third homegrown player from the organization _ following Jonathan Ogden in 2013 and Lewis last year _ to enter the Hall of Fame.
"As the lord is my witness, I did not want to go to Baltimore after my (draft) visit," Reed said. "But God don't make mistakes, because he put me right where I was supposed to be. That organization taught me so much. ... We really had something there that was special. You don't hear about tradition in the NFL, but we have a tradition in Baltimore. It was just an awesome place to be."
Reed acknowledged he was a "shoe-in" for the Hall of Fame, much like Ogden and Lewis before him. He said he's sure another former teammate, still-active linebacker Terrell Suggs, will join the Ravens contingent enshrined in Canton.
"Would I like to see it? That's happening," Reed said. "I remember when he came in as a kid, but he's a great man now, and watching him mature over the years is awesome. The plays he's made over the years, awesome. He'll be here."
___
(c)2019 The Baltimore Sun
Visit The Baltimore Sun at www.baltimoresun.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):