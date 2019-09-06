Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV was spending time in the offseason in his hometown of West Palm Beach, Fla., just one hour from Hard Rock Stadium where the Ravens will open their season Sunday against the Dolphins, when he heard the story of a local woman who had been hospitalized.
According to a GoFundMe page, 69-year-old Delores Allen was placed in the intensive care unit in July after being assaulted and her home set on fire. Snead and Allen had a mutual friend and the receiver felt compelled to donate money to the GoFundMe for medical expenses.
Snead donated $1,000 to the campaign, which raised $14,000.
"I saw that a family lost their house in a fire due to some violence within the family," Snead said. "I just donated out of the goodness of my heart and gave and that's all it was."
According to an update on the account, Allen died Aug. 23.
As of Friday, Snead said he had not heard back from the family but said he planned to reach out.
