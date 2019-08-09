SEATTLE _ Rays infielder Yandy Diaz will miss the rest of the regular season _ at least _ after further testing showed a fracture in his left foot.
Diaz, 28, has been out since fouling a ball of his left foot on July 22. The injury had been diagnosed as a bruise, and Diaz was in enough pain that he didn't resume on-field activity until the last week or so.
The Rays said he felt an increase in pain while taking groundballs on Tuesday and subsequent testing, including a CT scan, revealed what they called "an uncommon fracture" of the navicular bone.
Though he is expected to heal fully without needing surgery, the team said he will be shut down from all baseball activity for six to eight weeks, which pretty much takes him through the end of the regular season. It's possible he could return if the Rays were to advance in the playoffs.
This is Diaz's third stint on the injured list this season. In between, he hit .270 with 14 homers, 38 RBIs and an .823 OPS while playing first and third base.
The Rays acquired Diaz in a somewhat surprising December three-way trade in which they sent promising first baseman Jake Bauers to Cleveland and $5 million to Seattle to get Diaz, who had been largely unproven during his time with the Indians. Diaz got off to a good start with the Rays, especially with home run power he didn't show in Cleveland, but was slowed by the injuries.
Tampa Bay made a move at the trade deadline that created some duplicity by acquiring Jesus Aguilar, who also is a right-handed power hitter though is limited to first base and DH. The Rays have rookie Mike Brosseau at the big league level and Daniel Robertson at Triple-A for depth.
