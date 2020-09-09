Wenatchee World partners with Laterpay micropayment platform to cater to users who want a taste of what Wenatchee World publishes before wanting to purchase a subscription .
With Laterpay you can buy an article and access it immediately — without registering. You agree to “pay later” for it. Laterpay will aggregate these smaller value items in a “tab”. Only when your tab reaches $5 will you be asked to register and pay.
The process of accruing purchases in a tab starts over again once you have registered and paid your first $5 tab. Paying for your second $5 tab is the matter of a click or two now that you are a registered Laterpay user.
You upgrade to a subscription at any time for unlimited access to The Wenatchee World site. Subscriptions are purchased directly from The Wenatchee World. Article purchases take place through Laterpay.
Registered Laterpay users who are logged in will have access to the content they have purchased. Users who have not visited the site in 14 days will be automatically logged out. Users who have been logged out can log back in by clicking on “I already purchased this content” in the purchase popup or by clicking here.
Frequently Asked Questions
For a full FAQ, please visit Laterpay’s support page for users.
Why am I required to sign up for this service?
Because Laterpay’s unique technology is handling article sales, you will need to register an account with them before paying your $5 tab. This will enable Laterpay to manage your purchases and your access to articles you have purchased.
As a user, there are several advantages to having a Laterpay account:
View all purchases at a glance
Your content is available on different devices
Manage your invoice and payment information
Download all of the invoices that you have already settled.
Where can I get access to my Laterpay account?
You can access your Laterpay account at any time by going to Laterpay at https://web.uselaterpay.com/dialog/entry/#/login.
Why can’t I log in?
If you are finding it hard to log in, it may be that you used a different email address to the one you are trying to log in with, or perhaps you used one of the social login buttons provided on the Login Page. If you have forgotten your password you can use the Forgot Password link on the same page to retrieve it.
What do I do if I have forgotten my password?
If you have forgotten your password you can use the “Forgot Password” link on Laterpay’s Login Page in order to retrieve it. If you use the Forgot Password link you will receive an email containing a code from us within a few hours that you can use to reclaim your account. If you do not receive this email this means Laterpay has not been able to find your email address in their system. It may be that you used a different email address to the one you are trying to log in with, or perhaps you used one of the social login buttons provided on the Login Page. If you try these options and are still not able to access your content please contact Laterpay directly.
How do I deactivate my Laterpay account?
You can deactivate your Laterpay user account from the Laterpay user portal. Just go to web.uselaterpay.com/user/account and click on the Deactivate Account button.
Where can I find out more about Laterpay?
You can learn more about LaterPay and how they work on their company website: www.laterpay.net. They also have a complete FAQ, which you can find here.