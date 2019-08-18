Aug. 18-- Aug. 18--YAKIMA, Wash. -- Eleven girls from the Central Washington Sounders were part of an Eastern Washington tournament team that recently won the 2005 Division at the LA Galaxy Cup in California.
Joelie Eder, Mackenzie Isaak, Yrays Kiki's Garrido, Shannah Mellick, Jesalyn Lizotte, Ariana Lopez, Natalie Pacheco, Denise Pimentel, Hailey Price, Bailey Steiner and Ashlyn Valdovinos represented the CWS in the Galaxy Cup Youngers tournament.
Marty Lackey of the Central Washington Sounders coached the inaugural squad along with Mike Osborn of the Wenatchee United SC.