Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--EPHRATA -- The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (USBR), which delivers Columbia River water to farms and ranches across the Columbia Basin, has a very limited responsibility to Moses Lake.
"Moses Lake is not part of the (Columbia Basin Project) irrigation system except to convey Federal water (to) Potholes Reservoir to ensure water quantity needs of the irrigation districts are met," wrote Marc Maynard, field office director for the Bureau of Reclamation in Ephrata, in an email.
"The USBR's responsibility to Moses Lake is to ensure that the water quantity needs of the Columbia Basin Project irrigators are met," he wrote.
Maynard, along with Deputy Field Office Manager Clyde Lay, responded to a series of questions from the Columbia Basin Herald about USBR operations and the Columbia Basin Project in light of recent water quality problems in Moses Lake and the discovery of toxins linked to blue-green algae.
The Columbia Basin Project every year diverts about 2.5 million acre feet of water at the Grand Coulee Dam -- 3 percent of the river's flow at that point -- and through a series of canals, reservoirs and siphons -- giant, buried pipes -- moves that water south to three irrigation districts across 670,000 acres in Grant, Adams and Franklin counties.
Farmers who receive project water from one of three irrigation districts formed in the 1930s to distribute project water -- the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District, the Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District, and the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District -- also pay for that water.
The Moses Lake Irrigation and Rehabilitation District, however, was formed a decade earlier in the 1920s. While the original mission of the MLIRD was distribution of lake water to farmers, the district has become the organization primarily responsible for managing Moses Lake.
According to Maynard, project water moves through Moses Lake in the spring and fall by way of a conduit called the Rocky Coulee Wasteway that links the East Low Canal to Crab Creek between Road K Northeast and Stratford Road.
For 18 months in 2015 and 2016, Lay wrote that the bureau tested running Columbia River water the entire length of Crab Creek as an alternative to Rocky Coulee, but found problems with water percolating up to the surface in several places, including the airfield of the Grant County International Airport.
However, Maynard said the only reason water moves through Moses Lake at all is to keep irrigators supplied downstream south of Potholes Reservoir.
"The Rocky Coulee Wasteway is used to feed water to Potholes Reservoir through Moses Lake as needed to meet operational demands of (the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District) in spring and fall," he wrote. "This route is limited to use in the spring and fall when there is capacity in the East Low Canal and an operational need in the South District."
According to data from the USBR for this year, the bureau began flowing water through Rocky Coulee Wasteway on April 2 this year, with flows peaking at an average 1,699 cubic feet per second on May 23 and stopping completely on June 8. This is roughly similar to flow patterns for the last few years, according to USBR data available on the MLIRD website, and if the bureau follows previous years, will start sending water through Rocky Coulee for several weeks beginning in late August or early September.
Regularly flowing water through Moses Lake would make the entire Columbia Basin Project less efficient and increase the cost irrigators pay for water, Maynard wrote.
"Doing so would create an imbalance in the system with increased costs and wasting of water," Maynard wrote. "If water is not kept in the canals, then the East and Quincy districts cannot use that water first as it was intended. Which would increase costs to the districts and landowners."
In fact, Potholes itself was formed to collect as much runoff and unused irrigation water possible for re-distribution south, Maynard wrote. Because of the way the entire project was designed, Maynard said the equivalent of 3.4 million acres -- nearly 1 million more than is diverted at Grand Coulee -- is delivered to irrigators throughout the system.
"The (project) system is designed to recapture and reuse water," he wrote.
While the bureau does manage bodies of water for recreation, those are all reservoirs created by USBR dams, Maynard wrote, and not naturally occurring bodies of water.
"Moses Lake is a natural lake, not a USBR reservoir," he wrote.
According to Lay, the MLIRD could contract to buy project water, but that supply is limited in both volume and purpose.
"This water is intended for irrigating farms and is restricted to agricultural purposes," Law wrote. "MLIRD has recently reached out to (the USBR) to investigate options where we could enter into some type of agreement."
