Passengers are seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

More than one-in-five Americans plan on vacationing in a foreign country in the near future, the highest share ever recorded, even as overall consumer confidence was dragged down by worsening inflation expectations in August.

Conference Board data published on Tuesday revealed that 21.8% of Americans intend on visiting a foreign country in the next six months, up from 17.7% in June. The economic research organization has asked households every other month since 1978 about their travel plans as part of its Consumer Confidence Index survey.

