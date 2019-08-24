SAN DIEGO_No one had entered a showdown with the Sheriff and so quickly run the young right-hander off the mound.
The Boston Red Sox on Friday sauntered into sold-out Petco Park wearing all black and with one of the most potent offenses in the major leagues, scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the second and sent rookie Chris Paddack to his quickest exit in 22 career starts.
The defending World Series champions, with help from two three-run homers and a total of seven RBIs by J.D. Martinez, beat the San Diego Padres 11-0.
As part of Major League Baseball's Players' Weekend, every visiting team wore all black while home teams wore all white, and each player had his nickname stitched across his back. For Paddack, that meant SHERIFF.
He was in the dugout wearing a jacket after recording the first out of the third inning.
Mookie Betts shot the game's second pitch to left-center field for a double, and Rafael Devers reached on a slow roller to third base before Xander Boegarts popped out in foul territory. Martinez then launched an 1-0 fastball to the seats in left field.
Paddack allowed four runs, and opponents hit .127 against him in the first inning of his first 21 starts.
A lead-off walk, single and two doubles added three runs in the second.
After a single and a long fly ball began the third, manager Andy Green called on Robbie Erlin.
The six runs Paddack allowed in 2 1/3 innings tied a season high.
The only teams to score more than four runs off Paddack before Friday were the Dodgers (six runs twice) and Phillies (six and five).
It was just last Friday in Philadelphia that Paddack (7-7) allowed a season-high nine hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings.
His ERA has ballooned from 2.78 to 3.84 over his past four starts.
