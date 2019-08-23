Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--MOSES LAKE -- Registration is open for a fundraising fun run to benefit the K9 programs in Grant and Adams counties -- oh yeah, the family dog is invited to go for a walk too.
The "Superhero Fun Run" is scheduled for Oct. 5 at McCosh Park. Games, K9 demonstrations and other activities are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Columbia Basin K9s, a non-profit group that supports the work of the K9 units in Grant and Adams counties, and the Moses Lake Parks and Recreation Department. Among other projects, Columbia Basin K9s is working on a K9 kennel and obstacle course.
The two-legged race will be timed, according to a press release from Moses Lake Parks and Recreation Department. Human runners have their choice of a five-kilometer or 10-kilometer course. The human-and-dog walk is 2.1 miles. (Crowd-friendly dogs are welcome, but not aggressive dogs, the press release said.) The races begin at 9 a.m., with same-day registration 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
The K9 units will be demonstrating some of their skills during the day, and there will be contests and food. The "Superhero Festival" is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration is $30 per person, $75 for a family of three and $10 for each additional person. Registration is open through Oct. 4 at noon, but people who want to be guaranteed a t-shirt must register by Sept. 21.
People can register online at www.mlrec.com, or at the parks and rec office, 411 S. Balsam St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
