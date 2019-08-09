Aug. 09-- Aug. 9--PULLMAN -- Reid Hatley made an 80-foot putt for eagle on the first playoff hole to defeat John Sand in the 93rd Washington State Men's Amatuer Championship on Thursday at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
Hatley, from Hayden Lake, entered the final round in fifth place -- three shots back of Sand.
Hatley birdied holes three and six on the front nine and then followed with birdies on holes 10, 11 and 12.
His second shot on the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, finished just off the green, but Hatley's long putt rattled the flagstick before dropping in the cup for the victory.
Hatley also won the Oregon Open Invitational earlier this summer.
"I love being in contention with 9-holes to play, that's always my goal," Hatley said in a tournament release. "I just kinda stayed patient, missed a few short ones coming down, but made a really good birdie on 17 to give myself a one-shot lead. I knew with 18 being a par-5 and these guys' lengths, I was probably gonna be in a playoff."