Aug. 14-- Aug. 14--A Simpson Avenue resident was appointed to fill the vacant Hoquiam City Council Ward 6 position at Monday's council meeting.
Elizabeth M. Reid, who told the Council she goes by Beth, said her family moved to Hoquiam in 2010 "and purchased a home we could afford." She feels her home is in a high-crime area and she would "like to do something to make it better. Do my civic duty," she said.
Reid, 50, has studied international affairs at the University of Oregon and Western Governor's University. She said her current job as a researcher and senior assistant for "an international company that assists foreign students in entering American schools and in obtaining student visas" allows her to work from home, giving her the time to dedicate to the council.
Ward 2 Councilman Steven Puvogel asked Reid what her primary focus would be if selected to the vacant position. Reid said she was "budget-minded" and would like to be in a position to see where the city's money goes.
The council unanimously approved Reid's appointment and she was sworn in by Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff at the conclusion of Monday's meeting. Reid told the council she has already filed for candidacy for the remaining two-year term in the position, previously held by Mary Stinchfield, who resigned for health reasons earlier this year. Reid's was the only letter of interest received by the city for the position.