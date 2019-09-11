Another storm system will arrive Friday and there will be more rainfall, Young said. The weather will be unsettled and there will be infrequent rainfall Saturday through Sunday.
“We’ve been talking about it,” she said. “It seems like fall is going to be a little earlier this year.”
American Shoe Shop and Vermilyea Pelle were two businesses impacted by the flooding. They occupy the same storefront space at 126 N. Wenatchee Ave. Employees used a squeegee to press the water out of the store’s carpet Tuesday morning.
It is at least the second time this year that the two stores have flooded, said Seth Murray, a Vermilyea Pelle handmade goods craftsman. The drain in the parking lot has been backing up, causing the water to flow into the store like a stream at least an inch thick.
Murray scraped the carpeted floor again and again, scooping up huge, frothy waves of water that they then pushed out the front door.
“They redid the drain in the parking lot this spring and somehow during that process one of the backflow preventers I think was broken or maybe even taken out,” he said. “It seems like once you get enough rain water, it starts coming out of the drains and this is the lowest point.”
They will bring in fans and humidifiers to dry out the shop, Murray said. It will take three to four days. It doesn’t appear that any of the merchandise was damaged, but the drywall is a bit of a concern.