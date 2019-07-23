ORLANDO, Fla. _ Tropical depression No. 3 is a remnant of its short-lived former self as the system dissipated Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. EDT update.
"The center just collapsed," said WOFL meteorologist Jayme King. "(No. 3 will have) no impact on Florida. ... It's outta here."
The remnants of No. 3 are moving north along the east coast at 17 mph, about 60 miles off the shores of Daytona Beach and St. Augustine, according to the update.
No. 3 is expected to continue blowing gusty winds, which are sustained at 35 mph, throughout the night as it makes its way up the Florida coast before turning toward the northwest Atlantic, the NHC said.
The system quickly manifested Monday afternoon and continued to strengthen into the evening, gaining maximum sustained wind speeds up to 35 mph with higher gusts; however, meteorologists are not expecting the system to develop stronger winds.
If it had, it would be the 2019 hurricane season's third named storm, with the name of "Chantal."
While the system's fast development surprised some meteorologists, the depression's path of movement is as expected, King said.
"The original thinking was that we had a surface front approaching from the north, and that would redirect this (depression) from hitting Florida," King said.
