Aug. 08-- Aug. 8--PULLMAN -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Washington State offensive lineman Christian Haangana, who's reportedly missed multiple court hearings since being charged with misdemeanor vandalism charges in late April.
According to Pullman Radio News, Whitman County District Court activated an arrest warrant for Haangana on Wednesday. This spring, Haangana was reportedly involved in an incident at the College Hill apartment complex in Pullman, where he and two other WSU student-athletes were seen stomping and damaging other vehicles.
The arrest warrant includes the standard $1,000 bond and is only valid in the state of Washington, Pullman Radio News reported.
The situation involving Haangana is likely why the redshirt junior hasn't reported to the Cougars' fall camp after six practices. Questioned about his player after the opening practice of camp on Friday, coach Mike Leach told The Spokesman-Review that Haangana was still "working through some things" and indicated he'd be back with the team at some point.
But that was before Haangana, who missed his first court appearance on July 23, was absent for a show cause hearing on Tuesday, according to Pullman Radio News.
Another WSU football player, "Rush" linebacker Fa'avae Fa'avae, was involved in the April 27 incident at College Hill, and was arrested on felony vandalism charges. Cougars women's soccer player Makamae Gomera-Stevens was also arrested.
Fa'avae has apparently complied, because the redshirt sophomore linebacker has attended all six of the team's practices this fall.
Haangana was expected to be a backup offensive guard for the Cougars this season after appearing in all 13 games last year on special teams and playing in two games at the left guard position.