Aug. 19-- Aug. 19--The Healthy Columbia Willamette Collaborative has identified discrimination, racism and trauma as the main drivers of health concerns for people in Clark County and the Portland metropolitan area, according to the recently released 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment.
The Collaborative is made up of four Public Health departments -- Clark County, Multnomah County, Washington County, Ore. and Clackamas County, Ore. -- as well as 15 hospitals and one coordinated care organization from those four counties.
According to a Clark County Public Health news release, seven other core issues explored in the assessment were: chronic conditions, sexually transmitted infections, behavioral health, community representation, culturally responsive care, access to health care, transportation and resources and isolation.
The Collaborative and its partners hosted four town halls and 18 community listening sessions across the region, with more than 200 participants.
"One of the important things about this report is hearing from the community, and learning what they see as important health issues," said David Hudson, the healthy communities program manager with Clark County Public Health.
Clark County Public Health will use findings from the assessment to help it apply for grants and focus its preventative work. The assessment identifies core health issues and offers potential solutions to address the problems.