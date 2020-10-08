Although there is no Republican on the ballot for the lieutenant governor position, former Bothell Mayor Joshua Freed has filed as a write-in candidate for the office.
Freed finished third in the Aug. 4 primary for governor, and stepped up when the state GOP was looking for someone to run as a counter to the two Democrats.
His campaign includes some education for voters on how to cast a write-in ballot. It's a tough challenge, as no write-in candidate has ever won a statewide race. Although some people point to Republican Linda Smith's winning the 1994 congressional race, her write-in victory was in the primary. She was on the ballot for the general election.
Freed expects some voters will remember him from the gubernatorial primary, and said his hope is that the Democratic candidates on the ballot split the vote so that neither gets more than 33%, and he gets at least 34% with strong support from Republicans and some independents.
He'll have to do that without a listing in the Voter Guide being mailed to Washington households and posted on the Secretary of State's website, or the video voter's guide on TVW. He also hasn't been invited to debates between Marko Liias and Denny Heck.
Freed is running on a platform of cutting state spending, which has grown rapidly in recent years, rather than raising taxes. In an interview he said he wouldn't let a bill that calls for a tax increase come up for debate while presiding over the Senate. But while the lieutenant governor serves as chairman of the Senate Rules Committee that controls the calendar, he doesn't have the ability to block a bill that a majority of committee members want to bring to the floor.
He also wants to increase state programs to fight drug addiction, and would favor turning state facilities he considers under-used into long-term drug treatment centers. On that list he would put The Evergreen State College, which has had sharp drops in enrollment in the last two years, and the Special Corrections Center for civilly committed sexual predators at McNeil Island, which he thought had no more than 15 residents. The Department of Social and Health Services said, however, there are currently 196 residents there.
Although he's not familiar with the rules of the Senate, which are based partly on precedent rulings, Freed said he is familiar with Roberts Rules of Order from being mayor of Bothell and presiding over its city council, and would get help from staff and some GOP senators who have promised assistance.
The initial election totals will show how many absentee ballots were cast for the office, but won't show for whom. Only if there are enough absentees cast to make a difference in the outcome will election officials count them to determine how many were marked for Freed.