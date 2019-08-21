Aug. 21-- Aug. 21--With certification Tuesday of the August primary election, results are now final.
The top two finishers in each of the 11 races that appeared on ballots in Skagit County advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
State Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, was the top vote-getter in the primary race for the 40th Legislative District Senate seat with 17,745 votes.
Republican opponent Daniel Miller finished second with 10,175 votes, meaning he and Lovelett will advance to the general election.
Across all races, 18,342 Skagit County ballots were counted, meaning about 31% of the county's registered voters took part in the primary.
In the race for Burlington mayor, incumbent Steve Sexton, with 669 votes, and City Councilman Joe DeGloria, with 413 votes, advance to the general election.
Christine Cleland-McGrath and Dom Tor Fleming, two first-time candidates, advance in the race to fill the Anacortes City Council seat being vacated by Brian Adams.
Fleming narrowly beat out Sara Holahan for the second spot in the general election, with 445 votes to her 443.
In the race for Hamilton mayor, incumbent Joan Cromley and Carla Vandiver tied for first, with 27 votes each, and will face each other in November.
In Sedro-Woolley City Council races, Brendan McGoffin and Dave Bates advance in the Ward 1 race, and Corrin Hamburg and Chuck Owen advance in Ward 5.
Judith Dunn Lee, City Councilwoman in Ward 1, finished fourth among four candidates in the primary.
In school board races, Jennie Beltramini and William Shaw advance in the race for the Anacortes District 4 position, Bill Wallace and Holly Nielsen in the race for the Burlington-Edison District 3 spot, and Rich Wesen and Karen Molenaar Terrell for the Burlington-Edison District 4 position.
In other races, Teresa Boots and Travis Patrick move on in the race for Hamilton Town Council Position 2, and Linda Eiford and Dale Ragan advance in the race for a spot on the Skagit Regional Health board.
The general election will have 27 contested races throughout Skagit County.
