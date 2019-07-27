July 27-- Jul. 27--Norah Jones was all about the music as she played a 90-minute sold-out concert Friday night at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox.
The singer-songwriter, a nine-time Grammy Award winner, started her show with a quick "Good evening, hello," and sat down at the grand piano to play "Daybreaks," followed by "Nightingale," with her backing band.
Jones, who was wearing a high-necked gold blouse with a loose black vest and pleated skirt, introduced the next song by saying it was something new, which brought cheers from the crowd. That's not always the response they get, she said, adding, "That gives us confidence," before launching into "It Was You."
She then pivoted back to her Grammy-winning debut album with "I've Got to See You Again," following that with more new music, "Begin Again."
Throughout the evening, Jones kept the mix of old and new going, backed by a trio on drums, bass and guitar or organ. Her beautiful, though sometimes mumbled, singing and the jazzy lounge style kept the audience engaged even through the lesser-known songs.
Though the piano mostly kept her anchored to one spot onstage -- and looking to the side -- she made sure to turn and give the crowd a smile from time to time.
The concert continued with "Wintertime," after which a man in the crowd called out about one of the high schools Jones attended as a teen. His date for the concert had been a classmate, and he started listing off names of friends she'd hung out with at that time.
Jones introduced the next song, "Carnival Town," by saying she was switching up the setlist, "but it's very similar to the one we're skipping," adding, "That's for the lighting guy."
Next came "Little Broken Hearts," then she moved to an electric keyboard for "Even Though."
Then she came to the mic with a guitar. "Don't get too excited," she warned the crowd as they cheered.
She played guitar for a trio of songs: "Tell Yer Mama," "Come Away With Me" and "Sunrise."
As Jones went back to the piano, someone in the crowd called out "Nearness of You." She held out her finger, as if to say "Wait," and started playing, this time without the band. And the next song was, in fact, "Nearness of You."
The band came back and got the crowd clapping for "My Heart Is Full," followed by "After the Fall," then crowd favorite "Don't Know Why."
Jones finished up the set with "Flipside" and "Carry On."
After a short break, Jones and the band returned for an encore of two songs: "Just a Little Bit" and "The Long Day Is Over."