Aug. 18-- Aug. 18--Following four Vancouver police shootings -- three of which were fatal -- the city has ordered an independent assessment of the police department's use-of-force protocols and training, and will explore the possibility of a body-worn and dash camera program.
The city entered into a contract with the Police Executive Research Forum, a nonprofit, national law enforcement membership organization, to conduct a use-of-force assessment, according to an Aug. 1 email from City Manager Eric Holmes to the city council.
The nonprofit provides management services, technical support and executive-level education for law enforcement agencies.
"(Police Executive Research Forum) helps to improve the delivery of police services through the exercise of strong national leadership, public debate of police and criminal justice issues, and research and police development," Holmes' email to the city council reads.
Community tensions ran high following the spate of shootings, which occurred between Feb. 5 and March 7. Two of the fatalities involved people of color and the third involved a homeless man previously diagnosed with schizophrenia. The shootings prompted an online petition calling for police body-worn cameras, an impassioned Vancouver Neighborhood Alliance meeting and public forum, and a "March for Justice" rally.
Initially, Police Chief James McElvain said he was not planning an official review of the department's use-of-force policies. But in a reversal weeks later, he said he was considering having the Police Executive Research Forum review the department's use-of-force policies.