MARA LEVINE, "Facets of Folk," MBL. 13 tracks
Mara Levine's "Facets of Folk" isn't bluegrass.
It's, like the title says, folk music.
But the first track, "You Reap What You Sow," features Rob Ickes, Mark Schatz, Andy Leftwich, Scott Vestal and other bluegrass musicians.
And it spent 22 weeks on Bluegrass Today's Grassicana chart.
Leftwich and Schatz also played on "Daughters and Sons," a song that says those who suffered for freedom will see their dreams come true in their children.
"Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye" is a love song about differences developing between two people."
"Tree of Life" is about women who are known by the quilts they have made for others.
"A Perfect Rose" says she would rather have rows of imperfect flowers than a single perfect rose.
"Be The Change" says someone _ Rosa Parks, Jesus _ has to be the catalyst for social justice.
"By My Silence" is based on German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemoller's 1946 work about the cowardice of German intellectuals and some clergy during Hitler's rise to power.
"Taladh Chriosda," a holiday song from the Scottish Hebrides, is a love song from a mother to a son.
"Child of Mine" tells a child that he or she has "the hopes the world is waiting for."
"Upstream" is about salmon who fight their way upstream each year to mate and alludes to the struggles of people.
"The Moment Slipped Away" says we need to encourage each other every day and not let "the moment slip away."
"Bitter Green" is Gordon Lightfoot's song about a woman who waited long years for her lover to return, but was dead by the time he did.
"Song for the Asking" says she will share her music if people will only ask.
Good album.
Look for it at MaraLevine.com and CDBaby.com.
