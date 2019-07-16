The little girl is 8 now. She lights a room with her smile. She breaks into dance for no apparent reason, as 8-year-olds should. She asks questions, and listens intently.
Last week in Cicero, she sat with me and Melanie Schikore, executive director of Chicago's Interfaith Community for Detained Immigrants, in a small room at the group's Marie Joseph House, which provides refuge, counseling and assistance to asylum seekers.
You might remember this little girl. I first wrote about her early last year. She arrived in the United States with her mother in late 2017 after they fled the Democratic Republic of Congo and arrived at a U.S. port of entry near San Diego seeking asylum.
The mother and daughter followed all our asylum laws. They passed an initial asylum screening, indicating they had a good case. And then, without reason, immigration officers pulled the then 6-year-old child away from her mother, screaming, and sent the girl to a refugee facility here in Chicago. The mother remained in San Diego at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center.
Four months passed. The child celebrated her 7th birthday apart from her mother.
It took a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union and pressure from this newspaper and other media outlets to get the pair reunited.
Last March, the mother _ identified only as Ms. L. _ was finally able to embrace her daughter on the steps of the Marie Joseph House, where they both still reside as their asylum case moves forward.
I was at the house to speak with Schikore about a problem the group is facing. The house is actually an old convent next to a Catholic church in Cicero. For five years, the Interfaith Community for Detained Immigrants has leased the facility, which has 16 bedrooms and ample living space, to house individual male or female asylum seekers as they wait for their cases to be resolved.
But now, under the Trump administration, most individual asylum seekers are not being released from detention. Families, however, are being released, as there aren't enough facilities along the border designed to house families seeking asylum.
Also, tragically, there are more cases like Ms. L.'s, where a family was ripped apart by the government, then messily reunited and left without a place to stay.
The arrival of Ms. L. and one other family at the Marie Joseph House led the Archdiocese of Chicago to not extend the group's lease.
In an email, archdiocese spokeswoman Susan Thomas wrote that "the space they currently lease from us is not suitable for their expanded mission of having adults and children living in the same facility."
So the bottom line is this: The group has to vacate the old convent by the end of this month.
And that's what I was talking about with Schikore when I noticed tears welling up in the 8-year-old girl's eyes. She buried her head in Schikore's shoulder and cried.
"I'm scared," the little girl said.
It was like someone flicked a switch. The bouncy, inquisitive little girl was gone, and the child left behind was hollow and frightened.
It hit me what this little soul had been cloaking, how the trauma of all she endured at the hands of our government was right beneath the surface. Of course she's not OK. She may never be OK.
Upstairs, there was a 4-year-old boy napping in one of the rooms. His mother, identified only as Yvette, fled gang violence in El Salvador when he was 3.
With Schikore translating, Yvette told me she and her son were separated at the border for eight months. For the first month and a half, she had no idea where the child had been taken. When she found out, she worked scrubbing toilets in the detention facility for $1 a day so she could save up enough for a $5 phone card to call him.
They're reunited, but because the boy was housed with infants, he has speech and other developmental delays. If they're in a crowd, he acts out aggressively, sometimes hitting her.
"The son they gave me back is different than the son he was before," she said.
As with Ms. L. and her daughter, Yvette and her son are safe and receiving care and counseling thanks to Schikore's group.
But that group's ability to help others like them is in jeopardy unless they can find another group home that allows them to house families.
"We're getting calls every day from the border with groups looking for help with families," Schikore said. "If I could say we have room for 10 families, we would fill that immediately."
She assured me they have back-up housing for Ms. L. and Yvette and their children, and the individual asylum seekers currently staying at Marie Joseph House are being moved to apartments the group oversees as second-stage housing for people who have obtained work permits and can begin paying rent.
But until a new group home is leased _ or donated _ the services that helped Ms. L. and Yvette resettle with their children are unavailable.
I don't know what can be done to stop the Trump administration's cruel policies and inhumane treatment of asylum seekers and migrants. For those who support Donald Trump, I believe it's a feature, not a bug.
But for those sickened by what we've seen lately, for those appalled that children like the little ones at the Marie Joseph House have been traumatized by our own government, helping groups such as the Interfaith Community for Detained Immigrants is crucial.
Schikore told me the group is looking for landlords or property owners willing to donate a facility or provide one at below-market rent.
"We need to move where there's a landlord that loves our mission," she said.
Schikore said she also hopes to find faith communities or other groups that "want to mentor immigrants weekly and provide monthly financial support as they adjust to life" here.
This is a big ask, I realize. But this is a big city with big hearts.
And there are broken children _ children our country has broken _ that need the kind of help the Marie Joseph House provides.
It won't fix these children. But it's a step.
You can learn more about the Interfaith Community for Detained Immigrants here: icdichicago.org.
