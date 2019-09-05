CLEVELAND _ Reynaldo Lopez bounced back in a big way Thursday.
Lopez pitched a complete-game one-hitter as the White Sox defeated the Indians 7-1 in front of 18,913 at Progressive Field.
Lopez struck out 11 and walked three as the Sox split the four-game series.
Kevin Plawecki had the only hit for the Indians, driving in a run with a two-out double in the second inning. Lopez cruised from there, retiring the last 16 batters and 22 of the final 23.
It was a much different story than his last start, when he allowed six runs on six hits in two-thirds of an inning Saturday against the Braves. It was the shortest start of his career.
Welington Castillo had three hits, including a two-run homer in the second, and three RBIs to lead the Sox offensively.
Yolmer Sanchez had two RBIs. He brought home Yoan Moncada in the fourth with a single to give the Sox a 3-1 lead.
Sanchez's second RBI came during a three-run sixth. Danny Mendick loaded the bases with a bunt single for the first hit of his career. Sanchez followed with a walk to stretch the lead to 4-1. Adam Engel then drove in two with a single.
Zach Plesac (7-6), who is from Crown Point, Ind., allowed six runs on eight hits in five-plus innings for the Indians.
Tim Anderson, Moncada and Mendick each had two hits for the Sox, who hold a 9-7 lead in the season series.
