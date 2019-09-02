CLEVELAND _ White Sox starter Ross Detwiler had a short night.
And so did manager Rick Renteria.
The Sox manager was ejected in the fifth inning of Monday's 11-3 loss to the Indians in front of 16,149 at Progressive Field.
It was the Sox's seventh consecutive loss, matching their longest such streak of the season. They dropped the first seven games after the All-Star break.
Aside from Lucas Giolito, the starters haven't provided much support during this seven-game slide. Detwiler allowed four runs on four hits and walked six in 2 2/3 innings.
Reynaldo Lopez was the last Sox starter not named Giolito to go at least five innings. Lopez threw five hitless innings in the team's last win, Aug. 25 against the Rangers.
Detwiler went four innings Wednesday against the Twins. Dylan Cease (two innings Thursday against the Twins), Ivan Nova (four innings Friday against the Braves) and Lopez (two-thirds of an inning Saturday) also failed to pitch five innings. Giolito went six innings both against the Twins on Aug. 27 and against the Braves on Sunday.
Detwiler walked two during a relief appearance of one-third of an inning Saturday, allowing three runs against the Braves.
He walked three to load the bases in the first inning Monday. Franmil Reyes cleared the bases with a double. Sox pitchers surrendered 10 walks.
The Sox have allowed 58 runs during the losing streak, including at least 10 runs in four of the last five games.
Renteria was ejected for the second time during the road trip. The first came Friday against the Braves.
The Sox trailed 7-3 when they loaded the bases with one out in the seventh. But Eloy Jimenez hit into a double play to end the inning.
The Indians scored three in the seventh to pull away.
